Volunteers help a Nashville family fighting ALS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A dozen college-aged volunteers drove into Nashville to help a family who is fighting Lou Gehrig’s Disease (ALS), CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

“Pressure washing, cleaning the gutters, taking stuff out of the basement and reorganizing,” said Nathaniel Vernon, a Live Like Lou Foundation Volunteer.

Homeowner Eben Cathey’s wife is fighting ALS and says he has a lot on his plate between helping his wife, his full-time job and two kids.

“Families battling ALS have a lot of challenges,” said Cathey.

Vernon said to consider him and the rest of volunteers as reinforcements. Most of them belong to the same fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, but are working on behalf of the Live Like Lou Foundation.

“We’re just helping him out with dad stuff that he doesn’t have time for because he’s caring for his wife,” said Vernon. “Whenever we get a chance to help out like this, especially an incredible couple like this, we’re not going to miss the chance.”

The Live Like Lou Foundation has had to retool its operations due to COVID-19.

“It’s been harder to get out into the community and help out because people have just been locked up and in quarantine and cooped up,” said Vernon.

WTVF reported a big part of “Living Like Lou” is loving and fighting for the families.

“They become advocates for ALS treatment and cures and help spread awareness about the disease.” said Cathey.

For more information about the Live Like Lou Foundation, visit the website here.

