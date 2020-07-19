Advertisement

Wreaths Across America presenting virtual concert July 19

Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit announced it is presenting a free virtual "Giving in July" concert Sunday July 19.
(KSNB)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Wreaths Across America, a national nonprofit announced it is presenting a free virtual “Giving in July” concert Sunday July 19.

According to the nonprofit, the concert will be aired on the WAA Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

The concert will feature patriotic musical guests Craig Morgan, Chris Roberts, Lindsay Lawler, Mark Wills, The Bellamy Brothers, The Don Campbell Band, Darryl Worley and Six-String Soldiers.

Along with the performers, WAA says the concert will include a special message from Operation Red Wing lone survivor, United States Navy Seal, Marcus Luttrell and his wife Melanie from their home in Texas.

Viewers will have the opportunity to support sponsorship groups partnered with WAA.

According to WAA, the groups are part of a program where $5 of each $15 wreath sponsorship received goes back to them to be used locally for programs in their community.

“WAA recognizes “Giving in July” as opposed to the well-known Christmas in July because our program works with local sponsorship groups in communities across the country who are giving back, year-round,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director at WAA. “The local programs that benefit from this fundraising are oftentimes the bridge to keeping community-based veteran initiatives going in small towns. Through your support of WAA now, both nationally and on the local level, you are not only placing a wreath for a hero in December, but helping give back to these community efforts who need support.”

WAA has given back more than $12 million in local contributions over the last 11 years.

