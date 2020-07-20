100 motorcyclists gather to support law enforcement in New York

FARMINGTON, NY. (WVLT/WJHL) -More than 100 motorcyclists gathered in Farmington New York Sunday morning in support of law enforcement at the ‘Back the Blue’ Ride and Rally, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

According to WJHL, riders arrived to Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack by Seneca Lake for the rally and more are still arriving.

In Farmington this morning - a “Back the Blue” Ride and Rally - event organizer says they’ll ride from here to Geneva in support of law enforcement. Looks to be over a hundred people here so far with more still arriving. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Kxse5oZtXg — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.