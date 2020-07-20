100 motorcyclists gather to support law enforcement in New York
More than 100 motorcyclists gathered in Farmington New York Sunday morning in support of law enforcement at the 'Back the Blue' Ride and Rally, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
According to WJHL, riders arrived to Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack by Seneca Lake for the rally and more are still arriving.
