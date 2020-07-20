12-year-old killed in Hawkins County ATV crash
According to reports, two boys were on a Polaris Ranger ATV on Byrd Creek Road around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 12-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Hawkins County.
Officials said the ATV was traveling east onto the road from a private driveway when it went through a ditch. The ATV then reportedly hit a boulder and an embankment before it flipped.
THP officials said Caden Williams, 12, was killed in the crash and a 13-year-old was injured.
