13-year-old from Tennessee wins national entrepreneur competition

A 13-year-old business owner from Hermitage won a national kids' entrepreneur competition.
Kierra Perkins
Kierra Perkins(WTVF)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 13-year-old business owner from Hermitage won a national kids’ entrepreneur competition.

Kierra Perkins started her candle making business, Kandles by Kierra, when she was 11, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported. Two years into her work, she has eight scented candles she sells at craft shows, malls and online.

“A lot of people told me that I should go on Shark Tank,” Kierra Perkins told WTVF. “I sat down and watched a lot of episodes and I was like I don’t think I’m ready for this.”

But she was ready for something--the Idea Tank. Perkins said she learned about the contest on social media. She and more than 150 other kids across the country submitted their ideas to a group of judges.

"I was more comfortable doing this one because it was all kid entrepreneurs like me, and I was also excited to meet other kid entrepreneurs and hear their ideas," Perkins said.

She was selected along with 19 other finalists. She then joined a Zoom call with other finalists where she presented a five-minute pitch to judges and answered follow up questions.

"When I was pitching in front of the kids it felt like I was connected to them. I was very comfortable and confident that I could pitch my idea in front of the kids and hopefully I can inspire them too," she said.

The judges deliberated before choosing Perkins as the winner. WTVF reported that she received a $1,000 prize which she plans to put toward her business and college.

Perkins would like her win to be an example for other kids.

“I love to encourage kids and tell them that a young creative mind can grow a business and they do not have to wait until they are an adult to achieve their goals,” she said.

