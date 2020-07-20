2 arrested in connection to shooting death of off-duty Tenn. firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Memphis police said two people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an off-duty firefighter.

Officials said Mack Bond, a 21-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, was found dead in his vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Danielle Mack and Carlton Wells were both arrested Friday for their connection to the case. Wells was identified as a suspect in the incident after investigators reviewed surveillance videos. Investigators said Wells admitted to being the gunman responsible for the firefighter’s death after he was taken into custody.

During an interview, Wells told officials he was parked in his vehicle with his girlfriend when Bond parked next to them and allegedly ask them several times to have intercourse, according to an affidavit.

The document stated, Wells said he was uncomfortable and shot the victim multiple times.

Investigators said the couple’s car was rented in California and was returned to a rental place in Memphis following the shooting. Mack reportedly claimed the car had transmission problems before renting a new one. Mack has been charged with tampering of evidence.

Wells is being charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

