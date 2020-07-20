Another hot day ahead, isolated rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This afternoon we’ll be hot and steamy again with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s. More scattered rain chances will arrive this week.

We’ll have a 20% chance for showers and storms to develop after lunch today. These storms will be much like the past few days were most of us stay dry, but begging for that shower to cool us off. It’s going to feel closer to 100 by the time you factor in the humidity.

UV Index will be very high on Monday. Wear sunscreen and take plenty of breaks for water. (WVLT)

Overnight much of the same will be with us as we have partly cloudy skies, patches of fog by daybreak and lows near the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Long range there will be more rain chances through the middle part of the week and slightly cooler temperatures.

Wednesday through Friday we’ll have 40 to 60 percent chances for rain with on and off showers and storms. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s. Through the week we will pick up between a half to an inch of rain.

Over the weekend we bring back the sunshine, heat and humidity as we climb back into the mid 90s and have limited rain opportunities.

More scattered showers will be around Wednesday to Thursday. (WVLT)

