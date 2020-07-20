Advertisement

Bolton: Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge

In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By TERRY SPENCER
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday he believes President Donald Trump committed several impeachable offenses, but Democratic congressional leaders doomed their effort to remove him from office by rushing the process for partisan purposes.

Bolton told a Florida group in an online presentation that Trump's business and re-election concerns drive not only his dealings with Ukraine, which led to his impeachment by the House, but also with China, Turkey and other countries.

He said he would have voted to remove the president for his Ukraine dealings, but did not delve into specifics. Bolton, a longtime adviser to Republican presidents, told the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, a nonpartisan organization that meets monthly to hear from prominent newsmakers, that life inside Trump’s White House was like “living in a pinball machine.”

“You need to have strategic vision. It certainly helps to have philosophical foundations and you have to think through pros and cons of different policies. Almost none of that happened with President Trump,” said Bolton, who was promoting his book, “The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir.”

Trump “does not have a basic philosophy. He is not a conservative Republican. I don’t mean to say he is a liberal Democrat. He is just not anything,” said Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from April 2018 to September 2019. The president says he fired Bolton; Bolton says he resigned.

Bolton, who was being interviewed by local TV anchorman Michael Williams, gave his most searing critiques regarding impeachment for congressional Democrats, saying they pushed their effort in a “rushed, inadequate, excessively partisan way.” The Democrats weren’t interested in learning the full truth, Bolton said, they just wanted to harm Trump’s re-election chances, making it impossible to get any significant Republican support.

Bolton said the Democrats’ claim that they plowed ahead knowing their effort was doomed in the Senate because it would curtail Trump’s future actions is wrong. He said Trump’s acquittal will make him less circumspect if he wins in November.

“The whole thing ended up completely backward of where the Democrats said they wanted,” Bolton said,

Bolton, 71, is a longtime foreign policy hardliner who supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq and has called for U.S. military action against Iran, North Korea and other countries over their attempts to build or procure nuclear, chemical or biological weapons. He was President George W. Bush's United Nations ambassador for 16 months after serving as a State Department arms negotiator and in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Bolton said Trump does not read the national security briefing presidents receive daily and during the two or three weekly in-person briefings he receives from security and military officials, Trump spends most of his time talking rather than listening and asking questions.

Bolton compared that to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said comes to meetings well-briefed, with a deep knowledge of history and a clear vision of his goals. He said Putin believes he can play Trump, who Bolton said knows little history.

“You put somebody like that on one side of the table and Donald Trump ... on the other side of the table and it is not a fair fight,” Bolton said.

Bolton criticized Trump's dealings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying their face-to-face meetings gave legitimacy to Kim's rule without the United States getting any concessions on that country's nuclear weapons program. Instead, it gave Kim two years to make his weapons program stronger, he said.

“This was not a cost-free exercise,” Bolton said of the meetings.

Bolton fired back at Republicans who criticize him for releasing his book just before the election.

“If you can’t talk about the character or incompetence of a president during a presidential election, when can you talk about it?” Bolton said.

When asked about the election, Bolton said no matter who wins, Trump or his presumed Democratic opponent Joe Biden, the U.S. will be less safe for different reasons. He did not elaborate.

He said he plans to cast a write-in vote for an undetermined Republican conservative.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: moments ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

National

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

National

Mother of CHOP victim files claim against city

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Mom whose son was killed in the former CHOP zone files a wrongful death claim against Seattle.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.