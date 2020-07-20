Advertisement

Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts close merger to become largest US casino company

Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts have completed a merger to create Caesars Entertainment, Inc., the largest casino and entertainment company in the country, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.
In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. has acquired Caesars (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
In this Jan. 12, 2015, file photo, a man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. has acquired Caesars (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WVLT) -Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts have completed a merger to create Caesars Entertainment, Inc., the largest casino and entertainment company in the country, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

The companies announced Monday, the $17.3 billion buyout to create the combined company will now own and operate more than 55 casinos worldwide, including eight casino hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are pleased to have completed this trans-formative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality. We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our Team Members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars operates casinos in 16 states across the U.S. including Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Maryland.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. own and operate casinos in 16 states.
Caesars Entertainment Corp. own and operate casinos in 16 states.(Ceasars Entertainment Corp.)

According to a release by Caesars Entertainment Inc., the merger has made Caesars Rewards the largest loyalty program in the industry with over 60 million members.

Current reward members and future members will have more benefits with more ways to earn reward credits, play and experiences.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.