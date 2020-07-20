Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts close merger to become largest US casino company

LAS VEGAS (WVLT) -Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts have completed a merger to create Caesars Entertainment, Inc., the largest casino and entertainment company in the country, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

The companies announced Monday, the $17.3 billion buyout to create the combined company will now own and operate more than 55 casinos worldwide, including eight casino hotel properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We are pleased to have completed this trans-formative merger, thus making us the premier leader in gaming and hospitality. We look forward to executing on the numerous opportunities ahead to create value for all stakeholders. Additionally, we are pleased to welcome all of our Team Members to the combined company, and we look forward to implementing all of the strategic initiatives that will position the company for continued growth,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars operates casinos in 16 states across the U.S. including Nevada, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, California and Maryland.

According to a release by Caesars Entertainment Inc., the merger has made Caesars Rewards the largest loyalty program in the industry with over 60 million members.

Current reward members and future members will have more benefits with more ways to earn reward credits, play and experiences.

