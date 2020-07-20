Advertisement

California postpones high school football to 2021

The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.
California to play high school football in the spring.
California to play high school football in the spring.(CIF)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), high school football in the state will begin in either December or January of 2021 at the earliest.

The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

The CIF released the following statement on Monday’s decision:

“We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section. Also, given this calendar change, the CIF has temporarily suspended Bylaws 600-605 (Outside Competition) in all sports for the 2020-21 school year (see below for more specific information related to these changes).”

California joins New Mexico and Virginia as states that have postponed high school football until the spring.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SEC will honor scholarships in the fall if athletes choose not to play

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will honor the scholarships of student-athletes who chose not to play fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns.

News

Knox Catholic halts football workouts after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
Suspension comes less than two weeks after practices began.

Sports

Titans, Derrick Henry agree to terms on multi-year contract

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with running back Derrick Henry.

Pro Sports

Titans 2020 training camp preview: quarterbacks

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT
Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside and Cole McDonald are all in camp.

Vols Sports

Phillip Fulmer to join 13 Athletic Directors Monday to discuss 2020 fall season

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to meet 14 SEC athletic directors Monday, July 13, in Birmingham Ala. to discuss fall sports scheduling, multiple sources told Sports Illustrated.

Latest News

News

Former Lady Vol Kara Lawson hired as Duke women’s basketball head coach

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
Duke Women’s Basketball announced Saturday in a tweet it has hired Kara Lawson as its new head coach.

News

Coaches, players anxious for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
Area high school football coaches and players meet with the media at Three Ridges Golf Course in East Knox County to discuss their teams, the recent challenges brought on by Covid-19 and the uncertainty of what a 2020 football season might look like.

Sports

2020 KFOA High School Football Media Day

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
East Tennessee high school football coaches discuss, among other things, the TSSAA's decision to wait on announcing a plan for the coming season.

News

Big Ten expected to cancel non-conference fall sports

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
The Big Ten Conference is expected to cancel all non-conference games for all sports teams in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN reported.

News

Former Vol’s sister and ‘Glee’ star missing on California lake

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT
Crews search for Glee star Naya Rivera on California lake

News

Vol Legend celebrates 97th Birthday

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to wish Manning a Happy Birthday