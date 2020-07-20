California postpones high school football to 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), high school football in the state will begin in either December or January of 2021 at the earliest.

The release also says the last day for section playoffs in football would be April 10, 2021.

The CIF released the following statement on Monday’s decision:

“We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section. Also, given this calendar change, the CIF has temporarily suspended Bylaws 600-605 (Outside Competition) in all sports for the 2020-21 school year (see below for more specific information related to these changes).”

California joins New Mexico and Virginia as states that have postponed high school football until the spring.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.