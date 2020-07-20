Career Center of the Southeast hosting virtual job fair
The nationwide job fair will feature employers from industries in all 50 states.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Career Center of the Southeast will host a free virtual job fair on Thursday.
The virtual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Individuals looking for employment will have the chance to submit resumes and talk virtually to hiring managers.
To register, click here.
