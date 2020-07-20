Career Center of the Southeast hosting virtual job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Career Center of the Southeast will host a free virtual job fair on Thursday.

The virtual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The nationwide job fair will feature employers from industries in all 50 states.

Individuals looking for employment will have the chance to submit resumes and talk virtually to hiring managers.

To register, click here.

National Virtual Hiring Event July 23rd, 2020. Powered by the Career Center of the Southeast Career Center of the Southeast has sponsored a Free National Virtual Career Fair scheduled for Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 https://southeastcareercenter.com/national-hiring-event/ for a full list of states participating. The purpose of this event is to provide resources for people looking for employment and resume assistance. Career Center of the Southeast’s mission in 2020 is to place 20,020 people back to work! Info@SoutheastCareerCenter.com for more information July 23rd, 2020! #NationalHiringEvent Posted by Career Center of the Southeast on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.