Clarksville fire chief says some 911 callers are lying about COVID-19 status

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Fire and Rescue Department said it is seeing a trend of callers lying about their COVID-19 status when they reach out to 911.

“People are not truthfully answering the pre-screening questions,” said Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. of Clarksville Fire and Rescue. “In some cases, they’re still afraid to tell us and we don’t find out until they get to the ER.”

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that, despite the risks, their crews will respond “no matter the time, no matter the call.”

Montgomery said firefighters and emergency medical responders wear PPE from head to toe, including booties on their feet, gloves, medical gowns, safety glasses and masks. And when they get back from a call, their uniform goes straight into the wash and they shower.

“My contaminated uniform goes straight into the wash, shower time, it’s thorough and it takes a lot,” said Chris Mason, an Emergency Medical Responder with Clarksville Fire. Mason said an infection could pretty much shut down their entire hall.

“Now that’s 12 people that can’t serve the community because somebody didn’t tell us the truth,” said Mason. He added that the crews face fears, too, especially about their own families, which is why they ask that callers not lie about their exposure or status with COVID-19.

“For us it’s everything, I mean I have kids at home there are other people who have kids,” Mason said.

