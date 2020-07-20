Advertisement

Clarksville fire chief says some 911 callers are lying about COVID-19 status

The Clarksville Fire and Rescue Department said it is seeing a trend of callers lying about their COVID-19 status when they reach out to 911.
Generic image of calling 911
Generic image of calling 911(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Fire and Rescue Department said it is seeing a trend of callers lying about their COVID-19 status when they reach out to 911.

“People are not truthfully answering the pre-screening questions,” said Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. of Clarksville Fire and Rescue. “In some cases, they’re still afraid to tell us and we don’t find out until they get to the ER.”

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that, despite the risks, their crews will respond “no matter the time, no matter the call.”

Montgomery said firefighters and emergency medical responders wear PPE from head to toe, including booties on their feet, gloves, medical gowns, safety glasses and masks. And when they get back from a call, their uniform goes straight into the wash and they shower.

“My contaminated uniform goes straight into the wash, shower time, it’s thorough and it takes a lot,” said Chris Mason, an Emergency Medical Responder with Clarksville Fire. Mason said an infection could pretty much shut down their entire hall.

“Now that’s 12 people that can’t serve the community because somebody didn’t tell us the truth,” said Mason. He added that the crews face fears, too, especially about their own families, which is why they ask that callers not lie about their exposure or status with COVID-19.

“For us it’s everything, I mean I have kids at home there are other people who have kids,” Mason said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.