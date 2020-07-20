Cocke Co. schools release guidelines for virtual courses during 2020-21 school year

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County Public Schools released a remote learning contract with guidelines for the 2020-21 school year.

The contract will be given to parents who choose for their children to participate in remote learning during the upcoming school year.

Cocke Co. released their guidelines for both students and parents to uphold.

Students:

Students may only take courses approved by the school.

During the remote learning, the student’s behavior in the class will be appropriate behavior for any class. The student will be focused and working on classwork, respectful to the teacher, respectful to other students, and referred to the principal for inappropriate behavior.

Repeated behavioral issues may result in the student being denied permission to take other on-line classes. This includes not staying current with the on-line work and plagiarism of work.

Students who do not work on their courses and give the false impression of doing so may fall behind and receive an F for the course.

Students may NOT DROP a course once in process. Even if the grades are poor, the student may not withdraw from remote learning until the end of the semester. The fall semester runs August to December and the Spring semester runs January to May.

Students will still be required to attend the brick and mortar building for state testing in grades 3-12. This refers to any TNReady/EOC course and the ACT and ASVAB.

Incomplete work or attendance will result in an F grade in the academic records.

The student must have all required signatures on this form before he/she will be approved for a course.

Students who violate these terms will lose the opportunity to take other on-line classes in the future.

Parents:

A parent/guardian, along with the child who will participate in remote learning, will be required to attend the base school’s Remote Learning Orientation.

Parents are expected to set up and maintain a daily work schedule for the student, including participation in virtual class meetings.

Parents are expected to set up a dedicated learning space in the home - free from distractions and interruptions (pets, siblings, television, etc.).

Parents are expected to check the Learning Management System for assignments and grades. Parents are expected to ensure that the student follows all school policies.

Ensure that the student follows the established classroom rules and expectations for virtual learning.

Ensure that the student follows the grade-level expectations for digital citizenship.

Maintain open lines of communication (phone and email) with teachers. Attend two virtual parent teacher conferences per semester.

Ensure that the student is communicating appropriately with teachers and classmates (email, chat feature, etc.)

Communicate with the teachers who are supporting the student at home and a point of contact during the day. Daily contact of some type is required (voice call by phone, email, text).

Parents are expected to support academic integrity by allowing students to work independently and by monitoring resources used.

Parents are expected to support their child in a grade appropriate manner. (K-2 students will need high levels of support in the platform and with learning).

Parents are expected to ensure students are submitting assignments as directed by the teacher.

Parents are expected to communicate any issues or questions promptly to the teacher.

Parents are expected to ensure the student attends mandatory testing/conference/check-in sessions at the school or virtually.

Parents are expected to make arrangements to pick up needed devices, textbooks, supplies and resources from the base school. Maintain these devices, supplies, textbooks, materials, and resources and return to the base school at designated time.

Parents are expected to follow federal and state laws regarding student privacy and FERPA. This includes not recording lessons or sessions and not posting photos and videos on social media.

Parents are expected to read, review, and follow the Responsible Use Policy.

Parents will be given the option to purchase an insurance policy to cover damages to the student devices given to complete their virtual learning. Without an insurance policy, school officials said parents are responsible for paying for the device to be fixed.

Students and parents must both sign the contract before they can participate in remote learning.

For more information visit the Cocke Co. Schools website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.