Delta requiring special screening for those who claim to be unable to wear mask
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Starting Monday, Delta Airlines says it will be following a much stricter enforcement policy on its mask requirement.
Delta even goes as far to say people who can’t cover their faces for medical reasons should consider staying home.
If a person unable to wear a mask does want to fly, Delta will require those passengers to complete a phone health screening first.
Delta will then use the results to determine if a given traveler can board its aircraft without a mask.
