GSMNP seeking public input on Wears Valley bike trail proposal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Park Service asked for the public’s input on a proposed mountain bike trail system in Wears Valley.

The proposed trail is set to be constructed in the Foothills Parkway Section 8D corridor.

Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will initiate a 30-day public scoping period in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act.

During the 30-day period, the National Park Service said it would like input on the proposed trail, preliminary range of alternatives and elements and potential natural and cultural resource impacts.

Two virtual meetings will be held for community members to share their thoughts on the project.

