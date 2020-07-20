Hiker in stable condition after being injured on Roan Mountain

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carter County officials said a hiker is in stable condition after an incident on Roan Mountain Sunday morning.

Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad o responded reports of an injured hiker around 8:30 a.m.

Officials said details were limited at the time, but that the injured hiker was injured near Jane Bald on Roan Mountain.

