Hiker in stable condition after being injured on Roan Mountain
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carter County officials said a hiker is in stable condition after an incident on Roan Mountain Sunday morning.
Officials with the Carter County Rescue Squad o responded reports of an injured hiker around 8:30 a.m.
Officials said details were limited at the time, but that the injured hiker was injured near Jane Bald on Roan Mountain.
