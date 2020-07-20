Hundreds of tires dumped in Cherokee National Forest prompts investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Forest Service (USFS) launched an investigation after hundreds of tires were illegally dumped in the Cherokee National Forest in Washington.

CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported that the dumping occurred in two places in the Unaka Ranger District. According to a release from USFS, 300 to 500 tires were dumped at each site. Each of the areas are about a quarter to one-half acre in size.

Officials reminded citizens that dumping on national forest land is a Class B Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization or imprisonment for no more than six months.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Unaka Ranger District at 423-638-4109..

