KCS releases low-cost, standard options of internet providers to support virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox Co. Schools released low-cost and standard options of internet providers Monday to support virtual learning this fall.

KCS announced it will become a 1:1 school district beginning in the 2020-2021 providing a Chromebook to every student. Students will receive and use their devices either at school or home.

The school district released virtual learning handbooks on Wednesday, July 15 for students learning from home during the pandemic.

“We realize that many families have been impacted medically, physically, and emotionally by the COVID-19 pandemic and believe that their children’s education could be better met through a virtual platform,” the handbooks say.

KCS said that if families choose the virtual learning options they must remain in the program for the full semester and in order for your student to use their laptop provided, your support and action are needed to ensure your home has internet by the start of school in August.

Does your family have internet service at home to support online learning? Visit our website for a list of providers with standard and low-cost options: https://t.co/yybBpeMWRP. Thank you to @educateknox, the eKnox task force and @knoxchamber for your support! #KCSTogether pic.twitter.com/rCtbRHWLEC — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) July 20, 2020

Standard rate options include:

Low-cost options include:

For more information accessing internet service or needing financial assistance contact KCS representatives at 865-594-4484. Representatives are available Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

