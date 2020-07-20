KCS releases low-cost, standard options of internet providers to support virtual learning
Knox Co. Schools released low-cost and standard options of internet providers Monday to support virtual learning this fall.
KCS announced it will become a 1:1 school district beginning in the 2020-2021 providing a Chromebook to every student. Students will receive and use their devices either at school or home.
The school district released virtual learning handbooks on Wednesday, July 15 for students learning from home during the pandemic.
“We realize that many families have been impacted medically, physically, and emotionally by the COVID-19 pandemic and believe that their children’s education could be better met through a virtual platform,” the handbooks say.
KCS said that if families choose the virtual learning options they must remain in the program for the full semester and in order for your student to use their laptop provided, your support and action are needed to ensure your home has internet by the start of school in August.
Standard rate options include:
- AT&T 1-844-886-4258
- Xfinity 1-800-COMCAST
- WOW 1-866-376-7003
- Spectrum 1-855-243-8892
- TDS 1-855-244-0122
- Frontier 1-866-470-3540
Low-cost options include:
- AT&T Access 1-855-220-5211
- Comcast Internet Essentials 1-855-846-8376
- Spectrum Internet Assist 1-844-525-1574
- WOW! Lifeline Assistance 1-866-376-7003
- TDS Lifeline Program 1-888-CALL-TDS
- Frontier Lifeline Program 1-800-921-8101
For more information accessing internet service or needing financial assistance contact KCS representatives at 865-594-4484. Representatives are available Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
