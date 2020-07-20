KFC launching plant-based fried chicken in several cities

(WVLT/CNN) - KFC is launching a plant-based version of fried chicken in several cities in the U.S.

CNN reported that the menu item will be available in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego next week while supplies last. The company wants to monitor its selling power to determine whether or not to make Beyond Fried Chicken available across the country.

KFC has already served the product, made by Beyond Meat, briefly in other places, such as Atlanta. It was available for a limited time in Nashville and Charlotte last winter.

While most restaurants have paused major menu changes, “plant-based innovation has been the exception to the rule,” according to Morningstar restaurant analyst R.J. Hottovy.

