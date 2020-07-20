Knox Co. Health Dept. cancels COVID-19 testing Monday due to extreme heat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced it would not conduct COVID-19 testing on Monday due to the extreme heat.

Monday afternoon will be hot and steamy with temperatures reaching into the mid-90s.

According to officials, KCHD is looking at other options to house the Monday, Wednesday and Friday testing on days where high temperatures could impact people who have to wait outside in lines for long stretches of time to be tested.

