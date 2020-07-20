Woman found alive onshore after falling off inner tube in Holston River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said a woman who fell off an inner tube in the Holston River was found alive and safe onshore late Sunday night.

The Knox County Rescue Team said it was responding to a possible drowning incident Sunday night around 10:30 p.m.

KCR Water Rescue Team responding to 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way for report of person in the water. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) July 20, 2020

Knox County Rescue had crews on the scene of 2000 block of Brogdon Place Way for reports of a person in the water.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a woman fell off her inner tube Sunday night after being pulled behind a kayak that her husband was paddling down the water at Holston River Park.

TWRA WO’s are searching for a woman who fell off an inner tube being pulled behind a kayak being paddled by her husband downstream of Holston River Park. She went under and never resurfaced. Knox Co. Rescue and Knox Co. Air Watch helicopter are searching for the missing woman. pic.twitter.com/58lRFuf4nB — TWRA (@tnwildlife) July 20, 2020

According to TWRA officials, the woman went underwater and never resurfaced.

Knox Co. Rescue and Knox Co. Air Watch helicopter assisted with the search for the woman.

