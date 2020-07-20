Advertisement

Knox County to get $7M epidemiology grant

Governor Bill Lee announced the state was awarding $115 million in additional grant funds to local governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced the state was awarding $115 million in additional grant funds to local governments to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the grants, Knox County will receive $7.1 million as part of “Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Detection Grants” funds.

“This pandemic has required a high level of coordination and support across all levels of government to ensure local needs are met and the health and well being of Tennesseans are protected,” said Gov. Lee. “The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has provided another round of funding as we work to reduce any financial barriers in COVID-19 response.”

The money, according to a release from Lee’s office, said it was in addition to the $210 million in grants for local governments approved in the state’s 2021 budget.

Under the program, called the Tennessee Local Government Reimbursement Program, expenses “should fall within” several categories that include:

  • Medical Expenses
  • Public Health Expenses
  • Payroll Expenses Related to COVID-19
  • Public Health Compliance Expenses
  • Other Reasonably Necessary Expenses Incurred in Response to the COVID-19 public
  • Health emergency

According to the release, the funds will be used for local governments that did not receive a direct Coronavirus Relief Fund appropriation.

The state laid out the funds

Local Cost-Share for FEMA Public Assistance

Lee’s office said the state also budgeted $75 million to cover 25 percent of the non-federal cost-share for FEMA assistance.

Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Detection Grants

  • Knox County – $7.1 million
  • Hamilton County – $5.6 million
  • Sullivan County – $3.3 million
  • Madison County – $2.8 million
  • Total – $18.8 million

Contract staff support

Metro health departments have utilized contract staffing supported by the state in the amount of $1.2M.

Laboratory Testing Support

  • Davidson - $357,500 (Health Department, Special Event)
  • Hamilton - $318,100 (Health Department, County Jail, Special Event)
  • Knox - $183,800 – (Health Department, Special Event)
  • Sullivan – $166,400 (Health Department)
  • Shelby - $63,100 (Special Event)
  • Total: $1,088,900

Tennessee said it is awaiting invoices for the month of June.

Education

According to the release, the state provided $11 million in grants for local education agencies to support reopening. An additional $50 million will be provided to support technology costs.

Reopening grants are non-competitive grants to support cohorts of districts with continuous learning plan implementation throughout the year in amounts ranging from $25,000 - $150,000 each.

