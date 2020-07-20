Ky. couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign self-quarantine order

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Kentucky officials said a couple is on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and refused to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Linscott tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Linscott said she was planning to travel to Michigan to visit family.

After she tested positive, health officials reportedly called Linscott and asked her to sign documents that would limit her from traveling unless she contacted the health department first.

Linscott said she decided not to sign the documents, but agreed to take precautions in the event that she did need to go to a hospital, like letting workers know she has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said.

Days after Linscott refused to sign the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department reportedly arrived at her home.

“I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” Linscott’s husband, Isaiah, told WAVE. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

The couple was ordered by health officials to wear ankle monitors and were told if they traveled more than 200 feet, authorities would be notified.

The Linscott’s said they never refused to self-quarantine, but said they did not agree with the wording of the documents.

“That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” Linscott reportedly said. “I never said that.”

The couple said they plan to get an attorney to assist them with this situation.

