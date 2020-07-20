Memphis police say man opened fire after getting caught stealing candy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police in Memphis said a man opened fire at a gas station in Parkway Village after he was caught stealing candy.

Investigators said the incident happened early Saturday morning at an Express Gas at Winchester and Goodlett. Employees said the man was wearing a bright yellow shirt, a hat and blue shorts.

Employees told investigators they caught him stealing candy and told him to put it back. They claimed he put it back, went out to a vehicle, got a gun and opened fire.

Police said surveillance video showed the man putting the candy into his pockets and a black bag. They also said it caught him retrieving a rifle from the trunk of a white, four-door sedan and firing several shots through a glass door and window.

Investigators said the candy he was accused of taking was worth less than a dollar. As of Monday, he had not been arrested.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Aggravated Assault 4260 Winchester Road Report #2007007160ME MEMPHIS, TN - On Saturday, July 18, 2020, at... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, July 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.