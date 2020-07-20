Off-duty Florida officer saves boy from close encounter with shark
An off-duty officer was enjoying time at the beach on his day off, but that didn't stop him from jumping into action when a young boy nearly collided with a shark.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — An off-duty officer was enjoying time at the beach on his day off, but that didn’t stop him from jumping into action when a young boy nearly collided with a shark.
CBS affiliate WTSP reported officer Adrian Kosicki was at Cocoa Beach Thursday when they spotted the shark near the pier. He noticed the shark began heading toward a small boy on a boogie board. That prompted Kosicki to leap into action in a video posted to Facebook by the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire.
In the video, you can see the shark feet away from the boy before the officer grabs him and drags him out of the water.
“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm,” the department wrote.
