Off-duty Florida officer saves boy from close encounter with shark

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — An off-duty officer was enjoying time at the beach on his day off, but that didn’t stop him from jumping into action when a young boy nearly collided with a shark.

CBS affiliate WTSP reported officer Adrian Kosicki was at Cocoa Beach Thursday when they spotted the shark near the pier. He noticed the shark began heading toward a small boy on a boogie board. That prompted Kosicki to leap into action in a video posted to Facebook by the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire.

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARK Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board. Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance. We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm. Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job!💪🦈 Posted by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire on Friday, July 17, 2020

In the video, you can see the shark feet away from the boy before the officer grabs him and drags him out of the water.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm,” the department wrote.

