Advertisement

Off-duty Florida officer saves boy from close encounter with shark

An off-duty officer was enjoying time at the beach on his day off, but that didn't stop him from jumping into action when a young boy nearly collided with a shark.
Close encounter for a boy on Cocoa Beach
Close encounter for a boy on Cocoa Beach(CBFR)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — An off-duty officer was enjoying time at the beach on his day off, but that didn’t stop him from jumping into action when a young boy nearly collided with a shark.

CBS affiliate WTSP reported officer Adrian Kosicki was at Cocoa Beach Thursday when they spotted the shark near the pier. He noticed the shark began heading toward a small boy on a boogie board. That prompted Kosicki to leap into action in a video posted to Facebook by the Cocoa Beach Police & Fire.

OFFICER PULLS BOY FROM CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH SHARK Cocoa Beach Police Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board. Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close, within only a couple of feet at its nearest distance. We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm. Thanks to Adrian, we’ll never know what that shark’s intentions were, and that little boy will forever have a pretty cool story to tell. Great job!💪🦈

Posted by Cocoa Beach Police & Fire on Friday, July 17, 2020

In the video, you can see the shark feet away from the boy before the officer grabs him and drags him out of the water.

“We’re certainly not marine biologists, educated and trained to differentiate between the various species of sharks, their respective feeding habits, and aggressiveness near swimmers. We just do what we do best—protect the public from harm,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.