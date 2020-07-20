Advertisement

Photos show ‘ultra-black’ fish camouflaged in the darkest parts of the ocean

Scientists say these "ultra-black" fish are among the darkest creatures ever found, and they have evolved to camouflage themselves to predators even without sunlight.
The ultra-black Pacific blackdragon (Idiacanthus antrostomus), among the deep-sea fish found to have a unique arrangement of pigment-packed granules that enables them to absorb nearly all of the light that hits their skin so that as little as 0.05% of that light is reflected back, is seen in this image released in Washington, July 16, 2020.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
(WVLT)- A study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology said certain species of fish have adapted their shape, size and pigment of their skin to absorb 99.5 percent of the light that hits them--making them about 20 times darker than everyday black objects. It’s the first time ultra-black has been discovered in aquatic animals, according to researchers.

Photos of one species of black fish were released July 16. Researchers said that the ultra-black fish are among the darkest creatures ever found.

CBS reported that scientists at Duke University and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History studied 16 species of ultra-black fish, including fangtooth, the Pacific blackdragon, the anglerfish and the black swallower, in the waters of Monterey Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

The fish span seven different orders, and some of them inhabit parts of the ocean as deep as three miles, where very little sunlight can reach. At those depths, bioluminescence is the only source of light.

