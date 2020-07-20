Pigeon Forge police warn guests of hotel-related scam

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Pigeon Forge Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents of a property-related scam that is happening in the area.

According to the department, they have received multiple complaints about scammers calling lodging properties and pretending to be an agent of the hotel/motel. Police said they tell a guest that they need their credit card information because of a declined card or a system failure.

“Please do not give your information out,” the department said. They advised people to hang up and call management for the property where you are staying.

