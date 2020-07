Pigeon Forge veterans parade canceled

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Veteran’s Parade set for August 8 has been canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to honoring our veterans each year during Pigeon Forge’s Veterans Homecoming Parade, but given this year’s circumstances, we feel it is in everyone’s best interest to cancel this event,” said Pigeon Forge City Manager Earlene Teaster. “We appreciate our veterans year-round, and while the parade won’t take place this year, our gratitude and respect for these great heroes never wavers.”

The parade remains scheduled for 2021 on August 7.

