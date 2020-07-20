President Trump says wearing a mask is patriotic
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WVLT/ CNN) - President Donald Trump tweeted an image of himself wearing a face covering on Tuesday, writing, “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”
The picture was taken more than a week ago when Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
It is the only time Trump has worn a mask in front of television cameras.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.