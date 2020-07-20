Roane County Sheriff’s Office releases list of 15 apps parents should be aware of
The Roane County Sheriff's Office released a list of 15 apps that parents should be aware of via its Facebook page.
“Parenting in these times has only gotten increasingly more difficult especially in this digital age. Some advancement in technology has helped parents but these advancements are also described as a double-edged sword,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
With kids stuck at home due to the pandemic, the sheriff’s office warned that kids might be on their smart devices more than ever.
“As parents we want to protect our children from online predators, harassers, stalkers, and other individuals wanting to harm our children,” the sheriff’s office continued.
To help parents, the sheriff’s office SRO division released a list of 15 apps. “These apps are known to increase the chances of cyberbullying, cyberstalking, catfishing, online sexual harassment, and other sex trafficking related crimes,” the sheriff’s office said.
The apps named are:
MeetMe
Grindr
Skout
TikTok
Badoo
Bumble
Snapchat
Kik
Live.Me
Holla
Whisper
Ask.FM
Calculator%
Hot or Not
