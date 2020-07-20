Sullivan County high schools continuing to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -Sullivan County Schools announced Monday it will continue to hold outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020 high school graduates, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

Participation will be voluntary and those attending will be required to wear face-coverings and maintain a minimum distance of six feet from each other in order to comply with the county mandate.

According to WJHL, graduates will be provided a limited number of tickets.

The school system announced the following dates that are subject to change due to inclement weather:

July 31 at 6:00 p.m. Sullivan East High School

July 31 at 8:00 p.m. Sullivan Central High School

August 1 at 6:00 p.m. Sullivan South High School

August 1 at 8:00 p.m. Sullivan North High School

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.