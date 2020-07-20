Advertisement

TBI charges New York woman in 2018 Tenn. drug-related death

A New York woman was charged in Tennessee Sunday for a 2018 drug-related death of a Crossville resident, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Jail
Jail(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
According to a release, TBI agents joined Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department detectives in Feb. 2019 to investigate the July 2018 death of Julia Meade in her Crossville residence.

After investigating, agents learned Meade had been in New York around July 11, 2018, acquired drugs which she brought back to Tennessee and later was found deceased in her home on July 13 from fentanyl toxicity.

According to investigators, 59-year-old Diana Grosso of Otisville, New York was the suspect responsible for providing the drugs to the victim. On Sunday, July 19, Grosso was transported to Tennessee from New York and charged with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Diana Lynn Gross is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder for a 2018 Tenn. drug-related death.
Diana Lynn Gross is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder for a 2018 Tenn. drug-related death.(Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office)

Grosso was booked into the Cumberland Co. Jail and held on a $200,000 bond.

