Tenn. Dept. of Education releases free curriculum supplement to support early literacy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Education released a free curriculum supplement Monday to support early literacy.

According to a release, the Tenn. Foundational Skills Curriculum Supplement uses a systematic approach to help all children pre-K through second grade gain the foundational skills to become proficient readers.

“Early literacy is the foundation for the rest of a student’s educational career. We are incredibly excited to provide this free supplement to our Tennessee teachers, districts and parents to assist in helping students learn to read,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The supplement builds upon the critical work already happening across the state around literacy and will assist teachers and parents in explaining the relationship between sounds and vocabulary to kids and improve overall comprehension.”

The resources are organized by age and include teacher guides, student workbooks, practice activities to help children focus on phonemic awareness, vocabulary and fluency.

Parents, teachers and districts can access and download the materials here.

