Tenn. man accused of setting fire to home with ex-girlfriend, children inside added to TBI Most Wanted list

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Tennessee man accused of setting fire to home with ex-girlfriend and children inside has been added to TBI’s Most Wanted list Monday. Investigators say he should be considered dangerous.

Tennessee officials are on the search for Roosevelt Robinson wanted in connection to an arson investigation.

Robinson is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for one count of aggravated arson, four counts of criminal homicide and two counts of harassment.

According to police, the woman and her children were in the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Police believe Robinson is in the Nashville area and driving a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with temporary tags.

A reward has been set of $2,500. Anyone who sees Robinson is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

