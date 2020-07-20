Advertisement

Texas boy, 4, dies after wandering outside, climbing into car on 95-degree day

A 4-year-old Texas boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home after wandering outside later died at a hospital. (File)
A 4-year-old Texas boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home after wandering outside later died at a hospital. (File)(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old boy found unresponsive in a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Wichita Falls after wandering outside later died at a hospital.

Wichita Falls officers responded to the home at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Adults living in the residence told police they started to search for the youngster after they noticed he was missing and found him in the vehicle.

The high temperature Saturday in Wichita Falls was 95 degrees.

According to the organization KidsAndCars.org, Texas ranks first in the nation for child hot car deaths since 1991 with a total of 137.

More than a quarter of the deaths happen after children get into vehicles on their own and then aren’t able to get out, the group says.

The organization urges parents to keep vehicles locked and keep keys away from children, to teach children to honk the horn if they’re unable to get out of a vehicle and to check vehicles immediately if a child is missing.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

