TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 160 to close in Cocke County for repairs

BYBEE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert for drivers in Cocke County.

On Monday, July 27, State Route 160 will be closed to allow crews to replace a cross drain. Drivers will l use Fowlers Grove Road and Joe Reed Road as a detour route.

According to TDOT, signs will be in place to alert drivers of the upcoming closure. The work is expected to be completed on or before Tuesday, July 28.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.