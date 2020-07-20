Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, announces new rollbacks

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 258 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state total now stands at 23,414 cases. Beshear says the number of new cases is low because many of the state’s testing centers are closed on Sundays. He says he expects the numbers to go back up by Wednesday or Thursday.

The governor also announced one new death in the state, which was a 94-year-old woman from Casey County. The statewide death toll is now 671.

The governor says the state is seeing a 4.52 percent positivity rate. There have been at least 533,453 COVID-19 tests performed and 6,876 people have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear says eight more children under five years old have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor has put out a travel advisory, recommending a 14-day self quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states reporting positive testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent for COVID-19 testing. Those states are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.

Another new rollback the governor announced is reducing the social gatherings cap back down to 10 people. That number does not include restaurants.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.