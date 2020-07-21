Advertisement

ACLU, lawyers sue to free ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.
Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Larry Neumeister
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer sued Attorney General William Barr and the Bureau of Prisons director Monday, saying he’s being unjustly held behind bars to stop him from finishing a book that criticizes Trump.

The lawsuit on behalf of Michael Cohen was filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court, alleging his First Amendment rights were violated when he was returned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on July 9.

A message for comment was left with the Justice Department.

Cohen, 53, had been furloughed in May as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the virus in federal prisons.

He had served only a year of his three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

Cohen's campaign finance charges related to his efforts to arrange payouts during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from airing claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Monday's lawsuit said Cohen made it clear recently that he planned to release a tell-all book just before the November election.

"In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, he intends to tell the American people about Mr. Trump's personality and proclivities, his private and professional affairs, and his personal and business ethics," according to the lawsuit brought on Cohen's behalf by the American Civil Liberties Union and attorneys Danya Perry and Samidh Guha.

The lawsuit said Cohen's crimes related to "lying to Congress on behalf of Mr. Trump and committing campaign finance violations on behalf of Mr. Trump."

According to the lawsuit, federal authorities moved to re-incarcerate Cohen after he tweeted on June 26 "#WillSpeakSoon" and on July 2 that he was finishing his Trump book.

The lawsuit said U.S. Probation officers, working on behalf of the Bureau of Prisons and its director, Michael Carvajal, demanded of Cohen that he agree not to speak to or through any media, including by publishing a book.

It said the officers made the unconstitutional demand, and Cohen and his lawyers sought clarification on and limitation on the prohibition on speaking, only to see him locked up after the officers said they would run his requests "up the chain" to Bureau of Prisons executives.

Cohen has remained in solitary confinement since he was taken to Otisville, the lawsuit said.

It said his health has also suffered, with his blood pressure spiking to critical levels, "leading to severe headaches, shortness of breath and anxiety."

And, it added, he has made no progress on his book. The lawsuit sought a court order to return him to home confinement.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: moments ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

National

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

Latest News

National

Mother of CHOP victim files claim against city

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Mom whose son was killed in the former CHOP zone files a wrongful death claim against Seattle.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.