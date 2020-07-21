Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Headed out this afternoon? You’ll want to keep the layers to a minimum and the cold water handy. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 90s once again with isolated showers developing in the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and storms this afternoon have the potential to be on the strong to severe side with one or two storms having the ability to produce some small hail, gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Rain coverage this Tuesday afternoon is running right at 20%, so most of us will stay dry.

Overnight, a few lingering showers will be around for the early evening, but it stays warm as temperatures will be in the 90s through sunset.

LOOKING AHEAD

More widespread rainfall arrives on Wednesday and stays with us through much of Friday. Showers and storms will pass through on and off for the three day period creating a goo chance for many of us to get some rain on our gardens.

One good note, we’ll have temperatures back into the lower 90s so won’t be as unbearable in the afternoons.

The weekend comes with more sunshine, limited rain chance and temperatures in the low 90s.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.