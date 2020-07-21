Athletic practices canceled at Campbell County High School after football player tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Director of Campbell County Schools said athletic practices at Campbell County High School have been canceled for two weeks after a football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Fields said five practices that were scheduled during the suspension have been impacted including football, basketball and cheerleading.

“All parents have been contacted and the athlete who tested positive will not return to practice until cleared by a physician,” said Fields in a statement.

Coaches who were in contact with the student must also be cleared by a doctor before returning to work

