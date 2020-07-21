Advertisement

Babysitter charged with murder of missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Nearly two weeks after a 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia was reported missing, police arrested his babysitter and charged her with his murder. Investigators are still searching for the child’s body.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill. She was arrested early Monday morning.

“The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tianna Parks’ actions. This precious baby’s family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.
Tianna Parks, 24, faces numerous charges, including murder and abuse of a corpse, in connection with the disappearance and death of 2-year-old King Hill.(Source: Philadelphia Police/KYW/CNN)

King’s stepfather, Marvin Reese, reported him missing on the night of July 8 after he realized Parks, a friend who had been caring for the toddler for about two weeks, did not have the boy. Police say the last confirmed sighting of King was on July 5.

With the help of the FBI, detectives uncovered cell phone video that they say confirms King was killed. They believe the murder happened well before police were called about his disappearance.

Police developed Parks as a suspect early on in the investigation, saying her story did not check out.

King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.
King Hill, 2, was reported missing July 8. Police believe he was murdered before then, but his body has not been recovered.(Source: Family photos/KYW/CNN)

“Nothing that she told us turned out to be truthful,” said Anthony Voci, chief of the Homicide Unit with the district attorney’s office.

Many questions remain in the case.

"We don't right now have the mechanism of King Hill's death. We don't know the date of his death, and we don't know the location of his death, nor do we know where Miss Parks disposed of his body. But we know, based on the evidence that we have, that he was in fact killed by Miss Parks," Voci said.

King’s body has not yet been recovered. His mother, Amber Hill, said Sunday that detectives informed her the body may never be found.

“I can’t even get his body. Whatever she was doing to him, I can’t even get his body. It’s messing my whole family up,” Hill said.

Police are asking anyone who might know where the toddler’s body is located to contact them.

Copyright 2020 KYW, Philadelphia Police, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: moments ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

National

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

Latest News

National

Mother of CHOP victim files claim against city

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Mom whose son was killed in the former CHOP zone files a wrongful death claim against Seattle.

News

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.

National

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Forward
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

National

Second woman to have uterus donation and carry her own child gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.