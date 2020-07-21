Advertisement

Blind East Tenn. horse paintings auctioned off

You’ve heard of Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh, but what about Katie the blind horse? She’s an East Tennessee horse looking for a new home, at Horse Haven of Tennessee.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
“She’s absolutely stunning to look at,” Equine Director Ashley Ford said. “She’s such a sweet girl and also very large. She’s a Belgian and she’s young, too.”

The stately horse lost her vision, likely from untreated infection. She found her way to a kill pen before being rescued by another organization.

“She has so many more years, and so many more things she can do with her life,” Ford said.

They’ve also found she has a hidden talent, painting with two different techniques.

“We put a spoon on the paint brush like like an extension, so she was starting to nod her head up and down,” Ford said. “We also did a technique putting paint on her muzzle, and she did really well with that type painting.”

All the paint is non-toxic and washed off right after. Horse Haven is auctioning off Katie’s masterpieces and even taking custom commission requests.

They hope to make at least $100 from each one. That would help pay for the care of about four horses for a day at Horse Haven. They, like many other nonprofits, are struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While their ultimate goal is to find her a permanent pasture to enjoy her golden years, they’re enjoying having her around the barn for now.

“We’ve not had her for a couple of weeks, and in just a couple weeks time she’s completely blossomed,” Ford said. “She’s truly an amazing horse, and we’re so thankful to have the time that we have with her.”

Horse Haven does have some extra requirements if you’re interested in adopting Katie. If you’re interested in Katie or her paintings, contact Horse Haven at adoption@horsehaventn.org or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

