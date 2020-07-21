Carrie Underwood to release first-ever Christmas album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Carrie Underwood is set release her first-ever Christmas album this fall.

Underwood will release the holiday album, “My Gift,” on Sept. 25. She had released Christmas songs in the past, but this is her first album’s worth of holiday songs.

Underwood says in a video she’s calling it “My Gift” as a tribute to “The Little Drummer Boy,” who brought the gift of music. Underwood also says now more than ever, people need to focus on what Christmas is about.

