Dog euthanized, woman charged after visit with Ohio groomer

A woman was charged after allegedly grooming a dog that suffered injuries and was later euthanized.
Dog's paw
Dog's paw(CANVA)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio. (WVLT/WXIX) - A woman in Ohio was charged after allegedly grooming a dog that suffered injuries and was later euthanized.

The Butler County Sheriff’s office said Tina Bradley took her 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Lacey, to a groomer. WXIX reported that the groomer, Andra Edison, had started her own business after the groomers she worked for shut down due to COVID-19.

Bradley told the sheriff’s office that the groomer dropped Lacey off at home after the grooming. Investigators said when the dog returned, she was whimpering, falling over and unable to walk. The dog was taken for emergency care where it was determined she suffered blunt force trauma to the head, bruising around the neck and shoulders. She also had seven broken ribs that caused lung contusions, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lacey was euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

Officials determined that Edison held down the dog with her full body weight on a metal grooming table, possibly causing the broken ribs and contusions. They also said the bruising on the neck was likely from the chain or leash used to hold the dog still.

Edison has been charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

