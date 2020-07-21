Elderly man robbed in Memphis by woman claiming to be officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a woman they say robbed an elderly man while pretending to be a code enforcement officer.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that the woman came by his home June 26 on Waring Street and said she was handling a complaint. She asked to see his identification, and when he reached for his wallet, investigators said the suspect grabbed it and ran away.

The victim told police he tried to follow the suspect but claimed she told him she was with the police department, and that she had a gun she would use if necessary.

Memphis police described the suspect as a short, heavy-set woman with black hair, who was around 40-years-old and was driving a 2008 to 2010 Saturn View. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

