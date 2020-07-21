Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emerald Youth Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit nearly three decades old that serves young people in the heart of the city, is seeking applicants to fill paid, part-time roles within the organization, including positions with its AmeriCorps program.

Available positions include those who will serve directly with Knoxville’s young people, as well as in supporting roles. Interested applicants should apply immediately, as the organization is looking to fill vacancies right away.

Visit emeraldyouth.org/americorps to view the full list of vacant positions.

