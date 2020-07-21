Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event has become a family tradition for 35 years. This was not an easy decision,” explained Carlton Long, V.P. for Institutional Advancement. “However, it is the right thing to do. As a children’s hospital, we must set the best example and do our part to slow the spread of this virus. There is no easy way to safely hold an indoor event this large during a worldwide pandemic.”

In 2019, the event raised more than $420,00 that helped the hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment.

“Our team is still planning a holiday fundraiser,” added Long. “It will just look a little different this year. We are so thankful for a community that continues to generously support Children’s Hospital.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Children’s Hosptial can do so here.

