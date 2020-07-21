Advertisement

Fantasy of Trees 2020 canceled due to coronavirus

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the pandemic.
Fantasy of Trees / Source: (Visit Knoxville)
Fantasy of Trees / Source: (Visit Knoxville)(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event has become a family tradition for 35 years. This was not an easy decision,” explained Carlton Long, V.P. for Institutional Advancement. “However, it is the right thing to do. As a children’s hospital, we must set the best example and do our part to slow the spread of this virus. There is no easy way to safely hold an indoor event this large during a worldwide pandemic.”

In 2019, the event raised more than $420,00 that helped the hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment.

“Our team is still planning a holiday fundraiser,” added Long. “It will just look a little different this year. We are so thankful for a community that continues to generously support Children’s Hospital.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Children’s Hosptial can do so here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. company making desk shields to protect students from virus at school

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
It’s almost time for kids to go back to school and that means new school supplies.

News

Warrant: Evidence suggests Joseph Daniels confession was false

Updated: 1 hour ago
New details revealed in a warrant obtained by WTVF shows the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found evidence to show the confession given by Joseph Daniels in the death of his 5-year-old son Joe Clyde Daniels was likely false.

News

Tenn. man files lawsuit over mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Tennessee man who refuses to comply with his county’s mask mandate is taking his complaints to the courtroom.

News

Tennessee accent among top 25 most difficult for smart home devices to understand

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the survey, Maine residents have the most difficult accent to understand.

Latest News

News

KPD searching for suspects in National Tire Wholesale theft

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to KPD, the incident happened on Friday, July 17, around 5 p.m.

News

Truck overturns on Riverside Drive in Knoxville

Updated: 2 hours ago
WVLT’s Pete Michaels captured video of the incident on Riverside Drive.

News

Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

News

Local governments to receive additional $115M to fight COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that an additional $115 million in federal funding will be made available to local governments.

News

Emerald Youth now filling multiple, part-time positions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emerald Youth is now hiring

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.