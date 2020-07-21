Florida deputies get woman refrigerator after she calls 911

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Florida deputies came together to get a woman a refrigerator after she called 911 in Martin County because she was afraid her food would go bad.

WTSP reported that the woman told dispatch she couldn’t afford a new refrigerator and asked for help. While you’re only supposed to call 911 in case of an emergency, three deputies showed up to help.

The three deputies, identified as Deputy Marcum, Deputy Elliot and Sgt. Flynn, arranged for a “gently used” fridge to be delivered to her home free of charge.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the deputies, woman and the refrigerator on its Facebook page and thanked Goodwill for helping out a member of their community in a time of need.

DISTRAUGHT SENIOR CITIZEN CALLS 911 WHEN REFRIGERATOR BREAKS DOWN, OUR DEPUTY’S RESPONSE MIGHT SURPRISE YOU Cheryl... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 19, 2020

