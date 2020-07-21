GSMNP launches ‘Smokies Hikes for Healing’ to open discussions about diversity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash announced a new initiative called Smokies Hikes for Healing.

According to Cash, Smokies Hikes for Healing can include up to 10 people led by facilitators who will “provide an opportunity for an open conversation about diversity and racism while enjoying one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world.”

Individuals can also participate by coordinating their own experiences using the Smokies Hikes for Healing materials.

“National Parks have long provided a place of healing, and I believe the setting of this mountain sanctuary is a powerful space to bring us together to engage in crucial conversations,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash. “This year has brought a lot of uncertainty and fear that tends to draw people to their corners. Through this opportunity, I’m inviting everyone to step out and have real conversations about the history of racism locally and globally. In learning about our past, we open the doors to our future.”

Cash said the initiative of the program is to provide a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds and ethnicities to begin conversations that can lead to a change.

The guided hikes will be held from August to December in different locations across the park in Tennessee and North Carolina. During the hikes, a facilitator will lead each group in a discussion about race with lessons about society. Cash said facilitators will equip participants with tools and ideas about how to identify biases through a deeper level of self-awareness and reflection.

Space is limited for the guided hikes. To sign up or find out more information, click here.

