Ingles requiring shoppers to wear masks in stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ingles Market is the latest retailer to require face masks inside all stores.

On Tuesday, July 21, face coverings will be required in all Ingles Market grocery stores.

Signs will be posted throughout the stores reminding customers to wear face coverings. Store associates will also make in-store announcements throughout the day.

The mask requirement will not apply to young children or individuals with medical conditions who are not able to wear a face covering.

In a release, Ingles said the grocery store will continue to practice enhanced sanitation and regularly clean high-touch surfaces.

#MaskUp Effective 7/21 shoppers are required to wear a mask 😷in Ingles Markets pic.twitter.com/gJ0DFDsHZ0 — Ingles Markets (@InglesAdvantage) July 20, 2020

